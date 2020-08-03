﻿
Colombian iron and steel export volume down 9.4 percent in H1

Monday, 03 August 2020 12:06:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-June period this year, Colombia exported 58,024 mt of ferronickel, down 3.3 percent, with a value of $194.24 million, falling by 8.3 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In June, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 11,375 mt, rising by 69.1 percent, and were worth $32.43 million, increasing by 28.4 percent, both year on year.

In the first six months of this year, Colombia's iron and steel export volume totaled 84,714 mt, falling by 9.4 percent, with a value of $245.16 million, down by 12.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In June, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 13,543 mt, up by 34.8 percent, and were worth $36.03 million, down by 0.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2019.


