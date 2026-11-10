Coal exports from Queensland down nine percent in October 2026 from September

In October this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 1.9 percent year on year and were down by nine percent month on month to 16.8 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.64 million mt, down 8.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in October the shipments from Hay Point increased by six percent year on year to 3.07 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.24 million mt, up 27.3 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port decreased by 1.9 percent compared to the same month in 2025 to 5.88 million mt in October.

In October, supplies from Gladstone to China accounted for 24.5 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, Japan, and India accounted for 24.2 percent, 20.8 percent and 14.9 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-October period of the current year amounted to 165.96 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - October 2026