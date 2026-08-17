Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 30.5 percent in July 2026 from June

In Julythis year, manganese ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland amounted to 137,000 metric tons, up 30.5 percent month on month and down 24.6 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 65.7 percent of total manganese ore shipments, with the rest shipped to Australia and Indonesia.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.