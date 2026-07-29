Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 25.7 percent in June 2026 from May

In June this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland amounted to 105,000 metric tons, down 25.7 percent month on month and 35.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 89.5 percent of total manganese ore shipments, with the rest shipped to Vietnam.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.