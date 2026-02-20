Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 3.7 percent in January 2026 from December

In January this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 107,000 metric tons, down 3.7 percent month on month and up 4.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 78.8 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Indonesia with 10.9 percent and Vietnam with 10.3 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.