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Coal exports from Queensland up 13.6 percent in June 2026 from May

Tuesday, 07 July 2026 14:11:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 0.1 percent year on year and were up by 13.6 percent month on month to 19.64 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 6.04 million mt, down 5.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in June the shipments from Hay Point decreased by two percent year on year to 4.14 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.1 million mt, up 17.3 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 0.4 percent compared to the same month in 2025 to 6.35 million mt in June.

In June, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 35.2 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, India, and China accounted for 20.3 percent, 18.3 percent and nine percent, respectively.   

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-June period of the current year amounted to 95.99 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.   

Coal exports from Queensland - June 2026


Tags: Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

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