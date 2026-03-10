Coal exports from Queensland down 6.2 percent in February from January

In February this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 32.8 percent year on year and were down by 6.2 percent month on month to 13.84 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.01 million mt, up 34.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in February the shipments from Hay Point increased by 27.7 percent year on year to 2.66 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.07 million mt, up 55.9 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 26.5 percent compared to the same month in 2025 to 5.1 million mt in February.

In February, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 33.6 percent of the total exports, while India, South Korea and Vietnam accounted for 22.8 percent, 21.9 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-February period of the current year amounted to 13.85 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - February 2026