Coal exports from Queensland down 21.0 percent in January 2026 from December

In January this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland decreased 21.0 percent month on month and were up by 3.2 percent year on year to 14.77 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 3.77 million mt, down 15.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in January the shipments from Hay Point increased by 25.0 percent year on year to 2.67 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.52 million mt, down 10.9 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port rose by 18.4 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 5.8 million mt in January.

In January, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 31.5 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, India and Taiwan accounted for 28.2 percent, 15.1 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.