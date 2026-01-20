Coal exports from Queensland up 4.1 percent in December 2025

In December last year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were up by 4.1 percent year on year and increased by 7.2 percent month on month to 18.71 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 6.17 million mt, up 13.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in December the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 18.6 percent year on year to 3.1 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.85 million mt, down 3.7 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 14.8 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 6.57 million mt in December.

In December, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 30.3 percent of the total exports, while China, India and South Korea accounted for 18.3 percent, 15.8 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in 2025 amounted to 194.92 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - December 2025