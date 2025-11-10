Coal exports from Queensland down one percent in October 2025

In October this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were down by one percent year on year and decreased by 3.1 percent month on month to 16.52 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.08 million mt, down 11.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in October the shipments from Hay Point increased by 6.6 percent year on year to 2.89 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.54 million mt, down 3.4 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 6.7 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 5.9 million mt in October.

In October, supplies from Gladstone to South Korea accounted for 28.7 percent of the total exports, while Japan, India and Vietnam accounted for 22.3 percent, 17.2 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-October period of the current year amounted to 158.76 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - October 2025