 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Coal...

Coal exports from Queensland down 10.4 percent in July 2025 from June

Monday, 11 August 2025 16:29:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were up by 12.1 percent year on year and decreased by 10.4 percent month on month to 17.57 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.8 million mt, up 7.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in July the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 15.8 percent year on year to 2.59 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.75 million mt, up 20.2 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 28.2 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 6.4 million mt in July.

In July, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 30.5 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, India and China accounted for 26.2 percent, 17.1 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-July period of the current year amounted to 108.12 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - July 2025


Tags: Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 90.6 percent in June 2025 from May

25 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 2.8 percent in June 2025 from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Australia expects met coal exports to rise in 2025 despite trade uncertainty, softening prices

08 Jul | Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland up 26.9 percent in June 2025 from May

08 Jul | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 9.3 percent in May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 13.7 percent in May from April

24 Jun | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 37.5 percent in April from March

20 May | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 7.8 percent in April from March

16 May | Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland down 18.8 percent in April from March

06 May | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 122.2 percent in March from February

18 Apr | Steel News