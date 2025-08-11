Coal exports from Queensland down 10.4 percent in July 2025 from June

In July this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were up by 12.1 percent year on year and decreased by 10.4 percent month on month to 17.57 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.8 million mt, up 7.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in July the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 15.8 percent year on year to 2.59 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.75 million mt, up 20.2 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 28.2 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 6.4 million mt in July.

In July, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 30.5 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, India and China accounted for 26.2 percent, 17.1 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-July period of the current year amounted to 108.12 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - July 2025