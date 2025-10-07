Coal exports from Queensland down 3.7 percent in September 2025

In September this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were down by 3.7 percent year on year and decreased by 0.1 percent month on month to 17.04 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.09 million mt, down 8.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in September the shipments from Hay Point increased by 4.3 percent year on year to 3.14 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.09 million mt, down 11.2 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 1.5 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 5.7 million mt in September.

In September, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 26.8 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, China and India accounted for 20.8 percent, 15.3 percent and 14.0 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-September period of the current year amounted to 142.24 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - September 2025