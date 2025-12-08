 |  Login 
Coal exports from Queensland down 1.4 percent in November 2025

Monday, 08 December 2025 15:41:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were down by 1.4 percent year on year and increased by 5.9 percent month on month to 17.44 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.61 million mt, up 18.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in November the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 3.4 percent year on year to 2.82 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.11 million mt, down 12.7 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port decreased by 12.4 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 5.89 million mt in November.

In November, supplies from Gladstone to India accounted for 23.6 percent of the total exports, while Japan, South Korea and China accounted for 21.9 percent, 17.8 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-November period of the current year amounted to 176.21 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

