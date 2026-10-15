Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 31.5 percent in September 2026 from August

In September this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland amounted to 105,000 metric tons, up 31.5 percent month on month from 79,850 metric tons and unchanged year on year, according to monthly data released by Pilbara Ports.

Meanwhile, in the given month, all manganese ore shipments from the port were destined for China.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.