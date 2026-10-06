 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Coal...

Coal exports from Queensland down 1.4 percent in September 2026 from August

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 14:08:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 8.5 percent year on year and were down by 1.4 percent month on month to 18.5 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.49 million mt, up 7.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in September the shipments from Hay Point increased by 6.4 percent year on year to 3.34 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.28 million mt, up 5.9 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 11.9 percent compared to the same month in 2025 to 6.38 million mt in September.

In September, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 31.5 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, China, and India accounted for 27.7 percent, 15.4 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.   

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-September period of the current year amounted to 149.13 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.   

Coal exports from Queensland - September 2026

Tags: Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 41.7 percent in August 2026 from July

24 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 5.4 percent in August 2026 from July

17 Sep | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 30.5 percent in July 2026 from June

17 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 14.5 percent in July 2026 from June

14 Aug | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 25.7 percent in June 2026 from May

29 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.3 percent in June 2026 from May

28 Jul | Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland up 13.6 percent in June 2026 from May

07 Jul | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 34.9 percent in May 2026 from April

12 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 10.3 percent in May 2026 from April

11 Jun | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 16.9 percent in April 2026 from March

15 May | Steel News