Coal exports from Queensland down 1.4 percent in September 2026 from August

In September this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 8.5 percent year on year and were down by 1.4 percent month on month to 18.5 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.49 million mt, up 7.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in September the shipments from Hay Point increased by 6.4 percent year on year to 3.34 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.28 million mt, up 5.9 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 11.9 percent compared to the same month in 2025 to 6.38 million mt in September.

In September, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 31.5 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, China, and India accounted for 27.7 percent, 15.4 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-September period of the current year amounted to 149.13 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - September 2026