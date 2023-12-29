﻿
China’s vehicle export volume in 2023 to exceed Japan and rank first in world

Friday, 29 December 2023 12:01:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s vehicle export volume in 2023 is expected to exceed Japan’s and rank first in the world. In the January-November period, Japan exported 3.99 million units of vehicles, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

In the first 11 months this year, China’s vehicle export volume totaled 4.412 million units, up 58.4 percent year on year, as previously announced by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), which signals that China’s vehicle export volume will inevitably exceed Japan’s vehicle export volume in 2023.


