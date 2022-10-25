﻿
English
China’s real estate investments down 8.0 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:29:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 10.3559 trillion ($1.45 trillion), down 8.0 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given year, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 1.014 billion m2, down 22.2 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 5.3 percent year on year. Nevertheless, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 38.0 percent year on year in the given period.

The data show strong pressure from the supply side, while sales have shown signs of improvement amid official efforts to ensure the restart of construction of stalled projects.


