China’s passenger vehicle sales up 9.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 18 December 2023 10:56:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China’s production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 23.441 million units and 23.272 million units, up 8.0 percent and 9.3 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In November, China’s production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 2.705 million units and 2.604 million units, up 7.6 percent and 4.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 3.671 million units and 3.666 million units, up 25.4 percent and 21.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In November, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 388,000 units and 366,000 units, up 64.9 percent and 44.6 percent year on year, respectively, while rising by 2.6 percent and 0.3 percent month on month.

In the first 11 months this year, China’s vehicle export volume totaled 4.412 million units, up 58.4 percent year on year.

In addition, in November, China’s vehicle export volume amounted to 482,000 units, down 1.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 46.3 percent year on year.