﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s passenger vehicle sales up 9.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 18 December 2023 10:56:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, China’s production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 23.441 million units and 23.272 million units, up 8.0 percent and 9.3 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In November, China’s production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 2.705 million units and 2.604 million units, up 7.6 percent and 4.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 3.671 million units and 3.666 million units, up 25.4 percent and 21.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In November, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 388,000 units and 366,000 units, up 64.9 percent and 44.6 percent year on year, respectively, while rising by 2.6 percent and 0.3 percent month on month.

In the first 11 months this year, China’s vehicle export volume totaled 4.412 million units, up 58.4 percent year on year.

In addition, in November, China’s vehicle export volume amounted to 482,000 units, down 1.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 46.3 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

China’s Baosteel to supply carbon-reduced steel for auto production

18 Dec | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 7% during Dec 1-10

14 Dec | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto vehicle sales to reach 30 million units in 2023

13 Dec | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 10.8 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

China’s passenger vehicle market may grow by about five percent in 2024

11 Dec | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 25% in November

08 Dec | Steel News

CPCA: China’s NEV sales likely to see big rises at start of 2024

07 Dec | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger NEV wholesale sales estimated at up 29% in Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 61 percent in November

01 Dec | Steel News

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stands at 60.4 percent in Nov

01 Dec | Steel News