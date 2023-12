Monday, 11 December 2023 12:23:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Demand for vehicles in China may continue to strengthen in December, reaching a record new monthly high for the current year, according to a survey carried out by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

As for 2024, auto dealers in China expressed the view that demand in the vehicles market will continue to recover. According to the survey, 34.4 percent of auto dealers said the passenger vehicle market may grow by around five percent in 2024.