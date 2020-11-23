﻿
China’s new energy vehicles sales to exceed 1.1 million units in 2020

Monday, 23 November 2020 12:19:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The State Grid Corporation of China has stated that China’s new energy vehicle sales will exceed 1.1 million units in 2020, despite the double negative impact in the given year from the overall decline recorded in the auto industry and from the Covid-19 pandemic. New energy vehicle sales in China amounted to 1.2 million units in 2019.

Meanwhile, Shanghai is studying and formulating local incentives for the new energy vehicle segment. According to the national policy requirements for overall support for new energy vehicles, the local Shanghai government will continue to grant new energy vehicles free special license plates up to the end of 2022, though the specific policy and requirements are still in the process of being formulated, and will be released to the public in due time.


