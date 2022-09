Tuesday, 20 September 2022 10:34:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced that in August this year it approved nine fixed asset investment projects, with an overall investment of RMB 80.2 billion ($11.6 billion), mainly covering energy and social projects.

In the January-August period, the NDRC approved 74 FAI projects, with an overall investment of RMB 1.083 trillion ($156 billion).