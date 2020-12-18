﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s NDRC approves 26 fixed asset investment projects in Nov

Friday, 18 December 2020 15:41:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Meng Wei, spokesman for China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has stated that the NDRC approved 26 fixed asset investment (FAI) projects in November this year, with an overall FAI of RMB 370.4 billion ($57.0 billion), mostly covering transportation, informatization and energy.

Meanwhile, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) has forecast that the information and communications technology (ICT) industry will undergo strong development as China’s new FAI in infrastructure will reach RMB 1.06 trillion ($0.16 trillion) in the 2021-25 period, accounting for 10 percent of overall FAI in infrastructure in the given period, which will boost the development of the ICT industry.


Tags: Far East  China  investments  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Dec

CISA: China’s steel prices rise further in Nov, likely to soften in Dec
16  Dec

China’s FAI growth rises to 2.6 percent in January-November
15  Dec

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up last week
30  Nov

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 11.8 percent in Jan-Oct
23  Nov

China’s Nanjing Iron & Steel to invest in coke project in Indonesia