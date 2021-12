Friday, 17 December 2021 13:29:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Meng Wei, spokesman for China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has stated that the NDRC approved 14 fixed asset investment projects in November, with an overall fixed asset investment (FAI) of RMB 261.5 billion ($41.0 billion), mostly covering the fields of transportation, energy, and water conservation.

In the January-November period this year, NDRC approved 84 FAI projects, with an overall FAI of RMB 757.0 billion ($119 billion).