China’s MIIT encourages NEV producers to sell in rural areas

Friday, 02 April 2021 14:01:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and National Energy Administration have jointly issued a notice regarding sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) to rural areas in 2021, encouraging the relevant enterprises to take part in online shopping activities and attract more rural consumers to buy NEVs via online promotion.

In China, around 50 percent of people live in rural areas, which represents significant potential consumption of NEVs.