Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:33:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In May this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 160,000 units, down 11 percent year on year, while down 17 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The sales in May are expected to decrease by 20,000 units, the first year-on-year drop since the beginning of the current year. Also, the continuous rising momentum since April last year came to a halt in May.