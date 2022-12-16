﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI up 5.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 16 December 2022 10:43:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 52.0043 trillion ($7.5 trillion), up 5.3 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In November alone, FAI in China decreased by 0.87 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 8.9 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first eleven months rose by 0.5 percent and 9.3 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.9791


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

China’s real estate investments decline by 9.8 percent in Jan-Nov

16 Dec | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 9.5 percent in Jan-Oct

23 Nov | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 8.8 percent in January-October

16 Nov | Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 5.8 percent in January-October

16 Nov | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 8.0 percent in January-September

25 Oct | Steel News

China’s FAI up 5.9 percent in January-September

25 Oct | Steel News

China issues work plan to expand investment in agricultural and rural infrastructure construction

19 Oct | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 475 billion in Jan-Sept, down 6.9%

19 Oct | Steel News

FAI in transportation in China up 6.6 percent in Jan-Aug

28 Sep | Steel News

China continues to accelerate infrastructure construction

20 Sep | Steel News