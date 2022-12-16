China’s FAI up 5.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 16 December 2022 10:43:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 52.0043 trillion ($7.5 trillion), up 5.3 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In November alone, FAI in China decreased by 0.87 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 8.9 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first eleven months rose by 0.5 percent and 9.3 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.9791