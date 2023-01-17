China’s FAI increases by 5.1 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 10:26:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2022, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 57.2138 trillion ($8.5 trillion), up 5.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In December alone, FAI in China decreased by 0.49 percent month on month.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 9.4 percent year on year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given year rose by 4.5 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively.