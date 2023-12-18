China’s FAI increases by 2.9 percent in January-November

Monday, 18 December 2023 10:53:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 46.0814 trillion ($6.5 trillion), up 2.9 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In November alone, FAI in China rose by 0.26 percent month on month.

In the first 11 months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 5.8 percent year on year. Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 1.3 percent and 6.3 percent year on year, respectively.