China’s FAI growth slows to 10.3 percent in January-July

Monday, 16 August 2021 11:53:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 30.2533 trillion ($4.7 trillion), up 10.3 percent year on year, while up 8.7 percent compared to the first seven months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The pace of growth slowed down from 12.6 percent year on year in the first half of the current year.

In the January-July period this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 4.6 percent year on year, 3.2 percentage points slower compared to the first six months of the year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first seven months rose by 8.9 percent and 17.3 percent year on year, respectively, 2.6 percentage points and 1.9 percentage points slower compared to the respective increase rates in the first six months.

$1 = RMB 6.4717