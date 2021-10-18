China’s FAI growth decreases to 7.3 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 18 October 2021 11:38:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 39.7827 trillion ($6.19 trillion), up 7.3 percent year on year, 1.6 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first eight months this year, while up 7.7 percent compared to the first nine months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 1.5 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first eight months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first nine months rose by 6.2 percent and 14.8 percent year on year, respectively, 0.5 and 0.7 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first eight months this year.