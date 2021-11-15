﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI growth decreases to 6.1 percent in January-October

Monday, 15 November 2021 17:24:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 44.5823 trillion ($6.98 trillion), up 6.1 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points slower than the rises that recorded in the first nine months, while up 7.8 percent compared to that recorded in the first ten months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by one percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points slower than the rises recorded in the first nine months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first ten months rose by five percent and 14.2 percent year on year, respectively, 1.2 and 0.6 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first nine months.


Tags: Far East  investments  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Nov

China’s coal output rises by 4 percent in January-October
28 Oct

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 4.8 percent in Jan-Sept
20 Oct

China’s NDRC approves seven fixed asset investment projects in Sept
19 Oct

China’s real estate sector growth slow visibly in Jan-Sept
18 Oct

China’s FAI growth decreases to 7.3 percent in Jan-Sept