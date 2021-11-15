China’s FAI growth decreases to 6.1 percent in January-October

Monday, 15 November 2021 17:24:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 44.5823 trillion ($6.98 trillion), up 6.1 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points slower than the rises that recorded in the first nine months, while up 7.8 percent compared to that recorded in the first ten months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by one percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points slower than the rises recorded in the first nine months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first ten months rose by five percent and 14.2 percent year on year, respectively, 1.2 and 0.6 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first nine months.