China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales recover in late Dec, but down 9% y-o-y

Monday, 10 January 2022 12:20:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China at the end of December (December 27-31) last year declined by 9.0 percent to 109,000 units year on year, while up five percent compared to the same period of November, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first to fourth weeks of December, the average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 39,643 units, 52,756 units, 66,855 units and 82,196 units, down 17 percent, down seven percent, down eight percent, and up six percent, year on year.

Recently, the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the vehicle market. New energy vehicles have been popular among buyers.