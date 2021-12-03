China’s auto sales expected to increase by 5.9 percent in Nov

Friday, 03 December 2021 11:47:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to reach 2.47 million units in November of the current year, down 10.8 percent year on year, while up 5.9 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

At the same time, Ouyang Minggao, academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and vice president of the China Electric Vehicle Committee 100 (China EV100), has forecast that the overall sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China will exceed 5.0 million units in 2022, signaling that NEV sales will indicate a rapidly rising trend.