China’s auto dealer inventory warning index rises in April from March

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 11:56:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 56.4 percent in April, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 55.5 percent recorded in March, while 0.4 percentage points lower compared to the same month of the previous year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

CADA said that insufficient demand in April contributed to the declining sales in the given month. At the same time, there are many sales promotion activities in May, while many consumers have been waiting for a better opportunity to purchase vehicles.


