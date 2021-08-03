﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index lower in July

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 13:34:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 52.3 percent in July this year, 3.8 percentage points lower compared to that recorded in June, while 10.4 percentage points lower compared to the same month of the previous year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

The overall inventory level on the dealers’ side has been at relatively low levels, signaling that they will be more willing to build up their stocks. If the Covid-19 pandemic in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province and Guangdong Province can be effectively controlled, dealers will likely build up their stocks in August.


Tags: Far East  China  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Aug

Auto sales in China estimated at 1.82 million units in July, down 13.8%
02  Aug

Heavy truck sales in China decline sharply in July
27  Jul

CAAM: automotive vehicles output down 33 percent in July 1-20
23  Jul

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to fall 4.3% in July
08  Jul

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China down eight percent in June