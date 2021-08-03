China’s auto dealer inventory warning index lower in July

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 13:34:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 52.3 percent in July this year, 3.8 percentage points lower compared to that recorded in June, while 10.4 percentage points lower compared to the same month of the previous year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

The overall inventory level on the dealers’ side has been at relatively low levels, signaling that they will be more willing to build up their stocks. If the Covid-19 pandemic in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province and Guangdong Province can be effectively controlled, dealers will likely build up their stocks in August.