Thursday, 02 December 2021 13:44:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 55.4 percent in November this year, 5.1 percentage points lower than the same month last year, while 2.9 percentage points higher than that recorded in October, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

The supply shortage of semiconductor chips has continued to ease, while sales approaching the end of the year will likely improve as auto dealers will implement promotional activities to stimulate vehicle sales.