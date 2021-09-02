China’s auto dealer inventory warning index declines in August

Thursday, 02 September 2021 14:10:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 51.7 percent in August, 0.6 percentage points lower compared to that recorded in July, while 1.1 percentage points lower than that recorded in the same month of the previous year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

According to CADA, since August is in a period of transition, some demand for vehicles has been released amid the back-to-school season and the approach of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday. Currently, dealers are adjusting their marketing strategies to prepare for the peak season in September and October.