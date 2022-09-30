China to implement policies and measures to expand auto consumption

Friday, 30 September 2022 13:47:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Su Yuting, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC), stated on September 29 that China will continue to promote and implement policies and measures to expand automobile consumption, supporting the purchase and use of new energy vehicles and activating the second-hand car market.

Meanwhile, according to the MOC spokesman, China will implement policies and measures to promote consumption of green and smart home appliances, carry out the exchange of old home appliances for new ones, and promote the sales of green and smart home appliances in rural areas.