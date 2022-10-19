﻿
English
< Latest Steel News

China issues work plan to expand investment in agricultural and rural infrastructure construction

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 17:42:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Water Resources, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Commerce, the People's Bank of China and the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission have jointly issued a work plan for expanding current investment in agricultural and rural infrastructure construction.

Accordingly, China will focus on areas of weakness in agricultural and rural infrastructure, and focus on the construction, upgrading and upgrading of irrigation areas and other water conservation facilities, shoring up areas of weakness in farmland water conservation facilities, as well as the development of modern agricultural facilities and logistics facilities for the storage and preservation of agricultural products. China aims to lay a solid foundation for preventing inflation and stabilizing economic development by speeding up the implementation of projects under construction.


Tags: China Far East Investments 

