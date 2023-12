Friday, 01 December 2023 09:42:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stood at 60.4 percent in November this year, down 4.9 percentage points year on year, while up 1.8 percentage points month on month, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

The inventory warning index in November is above 50.0 percent, which is in the recessionary zone.