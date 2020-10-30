﻿
China achieves 2020 target for FAI in roads and waterways in Jan-Sept

Friday, 30 October 2020 13:56:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 1.88 trillion ($0.28 trillion), increasing by 12.8 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points lower than the growth seen in the first eight months of the year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT). Meanwhile, FAI in roads and waterways in China in the January-September period reached the overall investment target of RMB 1.8 trillion ($0.26 trillion) for the whole year.

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.78 trillion ($0.26 trillion), RMB 46.05 billion ($6.85 billion) and RMB 43.74 billion ($6.5 billion), increasing by 12.8 percent, 9.0 percent and 18.4 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.7232


