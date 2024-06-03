﻿
Canadian rig count increases while US count remains at previous level

Monday, 03 June 2024 11:34:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 31, 2024, the US rotary rig count remained at 600 as compared to the previous week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one rig to 100, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 496, week on week. The overall US rig count is down by 96 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by eight week on week to 128 rigs in the week ending May 31. The Canadian rig count is now up by 31 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


