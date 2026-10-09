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Canadian new vehicle sales down 7.4 percent in July

Friday, 09 October 2026 00:01:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in July 2026 totaled 176,156 units, reflecting a decrease of 7.4 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 2.0 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in July totaled $10.08 billion, compared to $10.69 billion in June and $9.93 billion in July 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 111,076 units in July at a value of $6.79 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 65,080 units at a value of $3.30 billion.

Tags: Canada North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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