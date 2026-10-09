Canadian new vehicle sales down 7.4 percent in July

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in July 2026 totaled 176,156 units, reflecting a decrease of 7.4 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 2.0 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in July totaled $10.08 billion, compared to $10.69 billion in June and $9.93 billion in July 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 111,076 units in July at a value of $6.79 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 65,080 units at a value of $3.30 billion.