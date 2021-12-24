﻿
English
Canada issues final AD decisions on OCTG imports from Mexico

Friday, 24 December 2021 16:10:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Mexico.

Accordingly, the final antidumping margins determined for the country are at 43.3 percent for Tubos de Acero de Mexico S.A. and 164.7 percent for all other Mexican companies.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is continuing its inquiry into the question of injury to the domestic industry and will make a finding by January 26, 2022.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7304.29.00.11, 7304.29.00.19, 7304.29.00.21, 7304.29.00.29, 7304.29.00.31, 7304.29.00.39, 7304.29.00.41, 7304.29.00.49, 7304.29.00.51, 7304.29.00.59, 7304.29.00.61, 7304.29.00.69, 7304.29.00.71, 7304.29.00.79, 7306.29.00.11, 7306.29.00.19, 7306.29.00.21, 7306.29.00.31, 7306.29.00.29, 7306.29.00.39, 7306.29.00.61 and 7306.29.00.69.


