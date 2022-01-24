Canada issues final AD decisions on OCTG imports from Austria

Monday, 24 January 2022 11:20:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Austria.

Accordingly, the final antidumping margin determined for the country is at 34.6 percent for Voestalpine Tubulars GmbH & Co KG.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is continuing its inquiry into the question of injury to the domestic industry and will make a finding by February 22, 2022.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7304.29.00.12, 7304.29.00.13, 7304.29.00.14, 7304.29.00.15, 7304.29.00.16, 7304.29.00.17, 7304.29.00.19, 7304.29.00.22, 7304.29.00.23, 7304.29.00.24, 7304.29.00.25, 7304.29.00.26, 7304.29.00.27, 7304.29.00.29, 7304.29.00.32, 7304.29.00.33, 7304.29.00.34, 7304.29.00.35, 7304.29.00.36, 7304.29.00.37, 7304.29.00.39, 7304.29.00.42, 7304.29.00.43, 7304.29.00.44, 7304.29.00.45, 7304.29.00.46, 7304.29.00.47, 7304.29.00.49, 7304.29.00.52, 7304.29.00.53, 7304.29.00.54, 7304.29.00.55, 7304.29.00.56, 7304.29.00.57, 7304.29.00.59, 7304.29.00.62, 7304.29.00.63, 7304.29.00.64, 7304.29.00.65, 7304.29.00.66, 7304.29.00.67, 7304.29.00.69, 7304.29.00.72, 7304.29.00.73, 7304.29.00.74, 7304.29.00.75, 7304.29.00.76, 7304.29.00.77,7304.29.00.79, 7306.29.00.12, 7306.29.00.13, 7306.29.00.14, 7306.29.00.15, 7306.29.00.16, 7306.29.00.17, 7306.29.00.19, 7306.29.00.22, 7306.29.00.23, 7306.29.00.24, 7306.29.00.25, 7306.29.00.26, 7306.29.00.27, 7306.29.00.29, 7306.29.00.32, 7306.29.00.33, 7306.29.00.34, 7306.29.00.35, 7306.29.00.36, 7306.29.00.37, 7306.29.00.39, 7306.29.00.42, 7306.29.00.43, 7306.29.00.44, 7306.29.00.45, 7306.29.00.46, 7306.29.00.47, 7306.29.00.49, 7306.29.00.52, 7306.29.00.53, 7306.29.00.54, 7306.29.00.55, 7306.29.00.56, 7306.29.00.57, 7306.29.00.59, 7306.29.00.62, 7306.29.00.63, 7306.29.00.64, 7306.29.00.65, 7306.29.00.66, 7306.29.00.67, 7306.29.00.69, 7306.29.00.72, 7306.29.00.73, 7306.29.00.74, 7306.29.00.75, 7306.29.00.76, 7306.29.00.77, and 7306.29.00.79.