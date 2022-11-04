Canada initiates expiry review on line pipe from South Korea

Friday, 04 November 2022 14:15:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review against the antidumping duty on certain carbon and alloy steel line pipe from South Korea.

The CBSA will make a determination no later than March 23, 2023, and will issue a Statement of Reasons by April 14, 2023.

The current antidumping duty on line pipes from the given country is at 88.1 percent valid since December 2017.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304.19.00.31, 7304.19.00.32, 7304.19.00.33, 7304.19.00.34, 7304.19.00.39, 7304.19.00.41, 7304.19.00.42, 7304.19.00.43, 7304.19.00.44, 7304.19.00.49, 7305.11.00.31, 7305.11.00.32, 7305.11.00.33, 7305.11.00.34, 7305.11.00.39, 7305.12.00.31, 7305.12.00.32, 7305.12.00.33, 7305.12.00.34, 7305.12.00.39, 7305.12.00.41, 7305.12.00.42, 7305.12.00.43, 7305.12.00.44, 7305.12.00.49, 7305.19.00.12, 7305.19.00.13, 7305.19.00.14, 7305.19.00.15, 7306.19.00.10, and 7306.19.00.90.