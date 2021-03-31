Canada initiates AD review on welded pipe from UAE and Vietnam

Wednesday, 31 March 2021 16:07:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced it has initiated normal value reviews on antidumping duties on certain carbon steel welded pipes exported from the UAE by Universal Tube & Plastic Industries Ltd and from Vietnam by SeAH Steel Vina Corporation.

Current antidumping duties on welded pipes from the UAE and Vietnam are at the rate of 54.2 percent.

The products subject to reviews currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7306.30.00.10, 7306.30.00.20 and 7306.30.00.30.