Friday, 06 January 2023 12:57:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced it has extended the re-investigation to update the normal values and export prices of certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) imported from China.

According to the statement, the re-investigation has been extended by 28 days due to the large number of exporter responses. The re-investigation will now conclude by March 17, 2023.