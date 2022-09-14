CADA: China’s second-hand vehicle sales volume up 1.69% in Aug

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 11:14:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The second-hand vehicle market transaction volume in China amounted to 1.4676 million units in August this year, up 1.69 percent month on month, while down 2.04 percent year on year, with the aggregate sales value totaling RMB 95.66 billion ($13.9 billion), as announced by China Automobile Dealers Association.

As for September, CADA forecasts that the sales of second-hand vehicles in China will likely increase amid the effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic and other policies to invigorate the second-hand vehicle market.