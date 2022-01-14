CAAM: China's passenger vehicle output and sales up 7.1% and 6.5% in 2021

Friday, 14 January 2022 14:06:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China reached 2.527 million units and 2.422 million units, up 13.2 percent and 10.5 percent month on month, while rising by 8.4 percent and 2.0 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In 2021 overall, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 21.408 million units and 21.482 million units, up 7.1 percent and 6.5 percent year on year.

In December last year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China reached 380,000 units and 364,000 units, up 7.7 percent and 10.5 percent month on month, while down 25.3 percent and 20.1 percent year on year. In 2021 overall, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 4.674 million units and 4.793 million units, down 10.7 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively, year on year.